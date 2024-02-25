Missing: KCPD searching for 72-year-old man with Alzheimer’s

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are asking for help finding a missing 72-year-old man.

Maurice Robinson is 5’8, 160 lbs with grey and black hair, brown eyes, wearing a navy blue jacket, dark jeans, black baseball cap and black shoes.

He was last seen at his home near Bannister Road and Belmont Ave. on Sunday around 2:30 p.m.

He has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and requires medical care. If located, you are asked to call 911 or contact the KCPD Missing Person’s Unit at 816-234-5043.

