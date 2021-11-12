Missing Kentucky woman Erica Burden found dead; man arrested on murder charge

Human remains found in the Upton community in Larue County have been identified as missing woman Erica Burden, and a man has been arrested in her death, according to the Kentucky State Police.

At 10:12 a.m. Thursday, Kentucky State Police detectives discovered the human remains, which were identified as Burden, who had gone missing Tuesday.

An autopsy is pending.

Erica Burden was reported missing Nov. 9. Her remains were discovered Nov. 11.

William "Billy" Burden, 53, of Upton is being held in the Larue County Detention Center, charged with murder (domestic violence), tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.

No further information was released on the charges.

The State Police post in Bowling Green received a call at 3:09 p.m. Tuesday that 27-year-old Erica Burden was missing in Bonnieville in Hart County, State Police said.

She had dropped off her child at school at about 7:55 a.m. and had not been seen or heard from since, KSP detectives determined.

