Family reacts to learning motive behind football player’s murder

The family of a star football player killed outside a Dave & Buster’s is thanking the community after an emotional day in court Friday.

Elijah DeWitt, 17, was shot to death outside Sugarloaf Mills on Oct. 5. Two teenagers, 19-year-old Kemare Bryan and 19-year-old Chandler Richardson, were arrested in his death days later. Police originally said DeWitt knew his killers, but later said they had just recently met at the same Dave & Buster’s days before the murder.

On Friday, when Bryan and Richardson appeared in court, detectives said text messages revealed that Bryan and Richardson were looking for someone to rob that night and that DeWitt was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

DeWitt’s family members were in court as they finally learned the motive for the murder. After the hearing, DeWitt’s mother and cousin posted emotional messages on Facebook thanking the community for their support.

DeWitt’s cousin, Kayla Diane Johnson, posted a sweet photo of Elijah as a toddler, writing,:

“Today was the start of the process to bring justice for you, Elijah, and our family. To sit in the room with the two individuals who took your life was not easy as a lot of things were running through my mind. I will continue to show up and support my family through it all.”

DeWitt’s mother, Dawn Dewitt, thanked the community and police.

“Elijah DeWitt, your ‘never quit’ is raining down on us,” DeWitt said. “I’d love to think I gave that to you lol!! I truly believe your dad and I gave you 50% of our best to create your 100 and then you found so much of yourself and we loved watching you become you!! "

DeWitt was a star football player at Jefferson High School in Jackson County.