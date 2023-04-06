Missing kids found when officers pull over truck with broken headlight, NE cops say

Two missing Colorado children were found during a traffic stop in Nebraska, troopers said.

A trooper pulled over the driver of a pickup truck on Interstate 80 near York just before 1 a.m. on April 5 after noticing one of its headlights was out, Nebraska State Patrol said in a news release.

After running the truck’s license plate during the traffic stop, the trooper learned the tag belonged to another car, and the truck had been reported stolen out of Colorado, the release said.

Troopers said they also found a 17-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl in the truck who had been reported missing from Colorado.

The 18-year-old driver was found to be in violation “of a protection order against one of the” children, troopers said.

The driver was arrested on counts of theft, “violating a protection order, possession of an open alcohol container, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing a peace officer and other charges,” according to troopers.

York is about 50 miles northwest of Lincoln.

