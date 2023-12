These kids were found alive years after they went missing. In 2022, Utah deputies made an astonishing discovery after approaching a man who was cold and down on his luck. In 2021, there were tears of joy when a family in China was reunited after over two decades. In 2023, a British boy who went missing at 11 years old in Spain was found years later safe in France. Inside Edition Digital’s Andrea Swindall has more.

