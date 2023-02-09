Missing kindergarten teacher is found dead in shallow grave after ‘blood spatters’ discovered in her home

Andrea Blanco
·2 min read

The search for a missing kindergarten teacher ended in tragedy as her body was found buried in a shallow grave in New Jersey.

Officers with the Jersey City Police Department conducted a welfare check at the residence of 33-year-old Luz Hernandez after she failed to show up to work at BelovED Charter School on Monday.

Her body was found three miles away from her home, buried in a shallow grave in the area of Central Avenue and Third Street in Kearny, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement. A cause and manner of death are pending the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

The mother-of-three was believed to have been missing since Saturday, NJ.com reported. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit, Jersey City Police Department and the Kearny Police Department are now investigating Hernandez’s death as “suspicious.”

Before discovering the body, officers with Jersey police found “blood splatters” in Hernandez’s home near Lafayette Park.

The scene was preserved and the department requested assistance from the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office, per NJ.com. Authorities said the findings inside the apartment led them to the desolate area where Hernandez was buried.

She was pronounced dead around 4.50pm.

Hernandez’s brother Christino Hernandez told CBS that she had become an educator because she enjoyed being around children.

“She was always happy. She loved kids. She became a teacher because she loved being around kids,” he said.

BelovED founder Bret Schunder also told NJ.com that the school would likely plan a tribute for Hernandez in the upcoming days.

Luz Hernandez, 33, was found buried in a shallow grave three miles away from her home (Luz Hernandez/Facebook)
Luz Hernandez, 33, was found buried in a shallow grave three miles away from her home (Luz Hernandez/Facebook)

“People loved her. She was a wonderful co-worker,” Mr Schundler said of Hernandez. “She was a beloved member of the BelovED family. People are feeling devastated by this.”

The school, where Hernandez had taught at the school since 2017, was closed on Wednesday. Two of her children attended BelovED.

“There is going to be a desire to commemorate her and there’s going to be a desire to support her family,” Mr Schundler added. “Her whole family was involved, was part of the BelovED community.”

A cousin of Hernandez, who chose to remain anonymous, said the family is still trying to make sense of the tragedy.

“She was one of the best teachers, everybody loves her, all the kids. It’s just like, so complicated to think about this. We just want justice,” she told NBC. “We love her, her family, the friends. She was an amazing girl and it’s so unfair somebody takes away the life from her. Why?”

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s office has asked anyone with information to call 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip on its website.

Recommended Stories

  • Father, teen son charged in 113 mph crash that killed Miramar mom and her unborn son

    Father, son charged in crash that killed mom, young son.

  • Copper wire theft 'leader' pleads guilty in Buncombe court; sentenced to prison

    A Candler man who led a local copper wire theft ring that stole $330K worth of wire pleaded guilty in Buncombe County Superior Court Feb. 8.

  • Firm: Faulty weld, pressure on pipe led to Kansas oil spill

    A faulty weld at a bend in an oil pipeline contributed to a spill that dumped nearly 13,000 bathtubs' worth of crude oil into a northeastern Kansas creek, the pipeline's operator said Thursday, estimating the cost of cleaning it up at $480 million. Canadian-based TC Energy said the flawed weld caused a crack that then grew over time because of the stress on the bend in its Keystone pipeline system in rural pastureland in Washington County, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) northwest of Kansas City. The company said the weld was for a fitting that connected two sections of pipe, and the fitting and weld came from a manufacturing plant.

  • Missing teacher found dead in shallow grave close to her home

    A makeshift memorial sits outside her home where friends and family are expressing their sadness and condolences.

  • Lawmakers slam Pentagon officials over delay in shooting down Chinese balloon

    The often contentious Senate hearing underscored persistent congressional concern about gaps in the U.S. ability to safeguard its airspace, five days after a Pentagon F-22 fighter jet used a Sidewinder missile to shoot down the balloon off the South Carolina coast. At that point, the balloon had traversed the country, sending U.S. military officials to take extraordinary steps to safeguard against Chinese intelligence collection from a balloon that could linger over sensitive sites longer than its satellites are able to do so. Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski from Alaska asked why U.S. President Joe Biden was only briefed about the airspace violation long after the balloon had exited Alaskan airspace and was heading into the contiguous United States from Canada.

  • Boat captain hired to spread three people’s ashes kept them instead, Texas police say

    The captain was later arrested and faces multiple charges, officials said.

  • NH GOP Gov. Chris Sununu says Republicans were 'rude' during Biden's State of the Union address: 'My mother taught me manners first'

    Sununu also said Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' rebuttal was "not helpful" when she described Republicans as "normal" and Democrats as "crazy."

  • Missing kindergarten teacher found dead in shallow grave close to her home

    The body of a kindergarten teacher who had been missing since Monday has been found buried in a shallow grave only a few miles away from where she lived and worked, police said. Luz Hernandez, a 33-year-old kindergarten teacher from Jersey City, New Jersey, was first reported missing on Monday which led to the Jersey City Police Department to conduct a welfare check the following day in regards to the missing person’s report, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez. “During the course of the investigation, the Homicide Unit located what appeared to be a shallow grave in the area of Central Avenue and Third Street in Kearny,” Suarez said.

  • No weapons found as Hillside High in Durham placed on secure status for second day

    Police are currently at Hillside High School in Durham one day after two students were shot near campus. One of the students injured in the incident later died at the hospital.

  • Watch Sarah Huckabee Sanders full GOP response to Biden

    Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered the Republican response to President Biden's State of the Union address and criticized the president and Democrats over the economy and "culture war."

  • Yahoo to lay off more than 20% of staff

    The cuts will impact nearly 50% of Yahoo's ad tech employees by the end of this year, including nearly 1,000 employees this week, the company said. Yahoo, which is owned by private equity firm Apollo Global Management since a $5 billion buyout in 2021, added that the move would enable the company to narrow its focus and investment on its flagship ad business called DSP, or demand-side platform. This comes as many advertisers have pared back their marketing budgets in response to record-high inflation rates and continued uncertainty about a recession.

  • Minnesota Congresswoman Angie Craig assaulted in Washington, her office says

    U.S. Representative Angie Craig was assaulted on Thursday in the elevator of her apartment building in Washington, D.C., her office said in a statement. Her chief of staff, Nick Coe, said that the Democrat Minnesota congresswoman suffered bruising, but was "otherwise physically okay." Coe added that there was no evidence to suggest that the attack was politically motivated.

  • Portage sheriff's office finds drugs in Ravenna Township home after 6-month investigation

    The Portage County Sheriff's Office found drugs, drug paraphernalia, a handgun and money in a Ravenna Township home after a six-month investigation.

  • Three men take plea deals in deadly gang-related shootout at Turlock motel

    Authorities said a fight broke out between rival gangs staying in neighboring rooms.

  • Attorney: I trusted Alex Murdaugh despite odd fee payments

    A lawyer testifying in Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial in South Carolina said he trusted Murdaugh even though the disgraced lawyer suggested an unusual way to split fees from a case the two had worked on together. Attorney Chris Wilson said he had no reason to be suspicious when Murdaugh asked to have the $792,000 fee deposited directly into his account, rather than paying it directly to the Murdaugh family law firm. At the time, Murdaugh said his intention was to protect money because his son, Paul, was involved in a wrongful death lawsuit - even though the direct payment was a violation of the firm's rules.

  • Appeals court will hear dispute over control of van Gogh art

    A federal appeals court has agreed to hear a dispute over control of an 1888 painting by Vincent van Gogh that was recently displayed for months at a Detroit museum. The court granted an injunction Monday and ordered the Detroit Institute of Arts to continue to hold onto the painting while the case is pending. A painting of a woman with a book, titled “The Novel Reader,” was part of a rare U.S. exhibition of dozens of van Gogh's works lent by collectors around the world.

  • Woman accused in fatal hit-and-run of Michigan student flees to Thailand

    The woman accused of hitting a university student with her car and leaving him for dead in Michigan’s Oakland Township on New Year’s Day fled to Thailand days after the incident, according to a criminal complaint. The suspect, identified as Tubtim “Sue” Howson, purchased a one-way ticket from Detroit Metro Airport two days after the deadly collision, travel records reportedly show. Benjamin Kable, 22, was heading home from a New Year’s Eve party when a 2016 white BMW 320i struck him along Rochester Road at around 5:49 a.m. on Jan. 1.

  • Worcester man charged with attempted murder in shots-fired incident near courthouse

    James Freeman is alleged to have fired at a vehicle that was operated by Chance Brown, who is facing charges in the same incident.

  • Idaho murders – update: Bryan Kohberger was fired from WSU for ‘behavioural problems’ and ‘sexist attitude’

    Bryan Kohberger is charged with the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in Moscow, Idaho

  • Man awakens his girlfriend with warning, Florida cops say: ‘We’re going to have a bad day’

    Police in Florida staked out at a home on a hunch something was wrong, and it was.