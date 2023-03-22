Missing Korean War soldier's remains being returned to Iowa more than 70 years later

Cpl. Delbert L. White

The remains of a U.S. Army corporal from the Ottumwa area who died as a prisoner of war during the Korean conflict have been identified and will be returned to Iowa for burial, according to the U.S. Defense Department's POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

Delbert L. White was captured by enemy forces on Dec. 1, 1950, according to an agency news release. He and others were marched to a prison camp in North Korea, where he died of malnutrition the following March.

White's remains were among 38 returned in a postwar exchange that could not be identified and were buried as "Unknowns" at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu in 1956, the release said.

In 2019, the unidentified remains were exhumed and sent to the agency's lab for analysis with means including DNA testing, which positively identified those belonging to White, the release said.

A date for the burial has yet to be set. White's family could not be reached for comment. A Des Moines Register article from 1953, reporting his death, identified his parents as Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd White of Belknap.

