UPDATE: Missing Lafayette County teen found safe

Jul. 1—A missing teen has been has been found safe.

Authorities looking for missing Lafayette County teen

OXFORD — Lafayette County officials are looking for a young girl who might have run away from home.

The Lafayette County Sheriff's Office said that Kaleigh Maria Garcia, 16, was last seen in the area of County Roads 418 and 401 just south of Oxford.

She is described as a 5' 3" tall with brown curly hair and brown eyes and wears glasses. She was last seen wearing dark gray sweatpants, black converse and blue shirt.

Officials believe she will be walking.

Anyone with information on Garcia and her whereabouts, please call the Lafayette County Sheriff's Office at 662-234-6421

