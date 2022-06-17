Missing Lafayette girl found in Nebraska, Colorado man arrested

A missing Lafayette teenage girl has been found near Kearney, Neb., according to the Nebraska State Patrol and troopers arrested a Colorado man for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Additional preliminary charges were added by the Tippecanoe County prosecutor.

During a traffic stop on Interstate 80, a Nebraska State trooper located the girl hiding in a pickup truck driven by Kyle Miotke, 20, of Elizabeth, Colorado, according to the release.

Earlier, Lafayette police notified Nebraska officers that the 13-year-old was believed to be traveling through the state with an adult man.

More in law enforcement: West Lafayette police lieutenant graduates from FBI National Academy

Local crime news: West Lafayette, Purdue police hope license-plate-reading cameras will deter crime

About 20 minutes after Nebraska officers received that information, a trooper spotted the suspect vehicle, a Ford F-150, westbound on I-80 and performed a traffic stop, according to the news release.

Lafayette police got an arrest warrant for Miotke on several additional charges, including promotion of sexual trafficking of a young child, kidnapping a victim less than 14 years of age, performing sexual conduct in the presence of a minor, inappropriate communication with a child via electronic device, and dissemination of matter harmful to minors, according to the Nebraska State Patrol news release.

Mioke was booked into the Buffalo County, Nebraska, Jail.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Police report: Missing Lafayette girl found in Nebraska, man arrested