UPDATE: Missing Lake County girls found safe in Louisiana, mother in custody for kidnapping

Lake County deputies say the five and one-year-old sisters who went missing from a foster home in Sorrento have been found safe.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

According to the sheriff’s office, Tillie and Natalia Williams were recovered Friday by authorities in Louisiana.

Their mother, Dixie, is also now in custody on a warrant issued by the sheriff’s office charging her with two counts of kidnapping.

The sheriff’s office has not released any additional information on the circumstances surrounding the recovery of the two girls and their mother.

Deputies have said Dixie Williams lost custody of the girls about a year and a half ago.

A statewide Amber Alert was issued for 5-year-old Tillie and her 1-year-old sister Natalia after they disappeared from their foster home sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.



