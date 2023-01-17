Missing Lakewood Ranch teacher has been found dead, officials say

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office has reported that the missing teacher was found dead near his home in Parrish on Sunday.

Justin Darr, 39, was reported missing after not having contact with his family for several days on Jan. 10. He was last seen at his home.

Detectives didn’t detect obvious signs of trauma at the scene, and an autopsy found no signs of homicidal violence. The cause of death is still unknown, as officials await toxicology results.

Darr worked as a PE teacher at Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School in Lakewood Ranch.

No other information is available at this time.

