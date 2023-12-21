Missing Lane County man found dead in creek bed south of Oakridge

After a weeks-long search through remote parts of the forests southeast of Eugene, a missing Lane County man was found dead Saturday in a creek bed off of U.S. Forest Service Road 120.

Family members had not heard from Joseph Bucher, 63, since Nov. 30. Authorities found his vehicle in a wooded area near U.S. Forest Service Road 5824 off of Highway 58 between Westfir and Lowell on Dec. 4.

While an investigation into the cause of Bucher's death remains ongoing, investigators at the scene did not discover evidence of foul play, according to Lane County Sheriff's Office.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Missing Lane County man Joseph Bucher found dead after search