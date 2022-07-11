Missing Lawrence boy, 7, found safe after extensive search

Jul. 11—LAWRENCE — A missing 7-year-old boy was found safe after a nearly two-hour search by police and firefighters Sunday afternoon.

The boy, who is autistic, was reported missing at 1:24 p.m. from the lower part of the Tower Hill neighborhood. The child had been missing for about 45 minutes, according to Lawrence police.

Details about the missing boy were broadcast via police and fire radio transmissions.

His photograph and description were also posted on the Lawrence's Police Department's social media page.