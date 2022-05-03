Missing Lawrence man half-brother to Lauderdale escapee

May 3—MOULTON — The Lawrence County sheriff said a Lawrence County man missing since 2017 is the half-brother of Lauderdale County escapee Casey White.

Sheriff Max Sanders said Steven Patrick White, 47, of 11295 Alabama 101 in Town Creek was last seen at his residence on Oct. 27, 2017.

"We occasionally get a call from the public about the fellow's whereabouts. We follow it up but so far nothing has panned out," Sanders said. He added that Casey White was in state prison at the time of his half-brother's disappearance.

Authorities said Steven White's wife reported him missing the next day of his disappearance. The following day, a team of county investigators assisted by the Lawrence County Rescue Squad and its canine searched the family property with no success, according to then-Sheriff Gene Mitchell.

On Nov. 5, 2017, a second search involving the rescue squad's dive team and the Hatton Volunteer Fire Department made no new discovery.

Sanders said anyone who has any information concerning Steven White's whereabouts should contact the sheriff's office at 256-974-9291. The sheriff said a $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to Steven White's whereabouts.

