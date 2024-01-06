Missing Lima teen back home

Jan. 5—LIMA — As new details emerge regarding the Dec. 28 disappearance of 16-year-old Makayla Buckner, the teenager's family is grateful to have her back home in American Township.

Buckner, who had left her home on Mandolin Drive the morning of Dec. 28, was located Wednesday, and according to Buckner's mother, Jennifer Johns, she is now back home with her family.

"She's home, loved and knows that she is safe," Johns said. "That is our miracle."

Johns confirmed that the investigation into Buckner's disappearance is continuing in Florida, where a man has been taken into custody. According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office in Florida, Buckner was located at a Dunnellon, Florida residence when her account for the online game "World of Warcraft" was accessed from an online IP address at the residence. The account for Thomas Ebersole, 31, was also active at that address that same day, which is Ebersole's home residence.

When officers arrived at the residence, Ebersole originally denied knowing Buckner, according to the sheriff's office release, but he then recanted and brought Buckner to the officers. He admitted to driving 14 hours to Ohio to pick Buckner up and bring her back to Florida, according to the release, after developing a relationship with her online while playing "World of Warcraft."

Ebersole was taken into custody on felony charges of traveling to meet a minor to engage in sexual activity and interfering with child custody, as well as an additional charge of sheltering an unmarried minor.

In a release issued Friday by the Lima Police Department, Sgt. Jason Garlock noted that Buckner was located and returned to Ohio unharmed thanks to a joint effort from Lima Police detectives and agents from both the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the FBI, as well as law enforcement in Florida.

"The Lima Police Department is grateful for all law enforcement agencies and all law enforcement officers who assisted in the safe return of this juvenile female," Garlock said in the statement.

Johns also expressed her gratitude to everyone involved in bringing her daughter back home.

"Thanks to the [Attorney General], the FBI and other numerous agencies for finding [Makayla]," she said Thursday. "To the Lima community, thank you as a mother for helping spread the word of her disappearance."