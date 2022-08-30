Missing Lithonia K-9 officer found dead after being shot, police say

Lithonia Police Department officials have confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that missing K-9 officer Perro was found dead from a gunshot wound.

Police said Officer Perro was located early Monday morning by The DeKalb County Animal Control.

“As of right now we do not have a location where he was shot as well as if there were any calls of a nuisance dog or a dog being shot,” police said.

Due to severity of the wound, officials made the decision to put Perro down.

Officer Perro is a 12-year-old Belgian Malinois who was last seen in the area of Flakes Mill Road.

Perro’s handler, Major Patterson said he went to check on Perro around 2:30 p.m. when he noticed Perro had broken a board in the fence.

LPD officials released the following statement:

“The Lithonia Police department would like to thank the DeKalb County Animal Control for acting swiftly in locating Officer Perro. The Lithonia Police Department would also like to thank the following agencies for all their assistance: DeKalb County Police, Henry County Police, all City of Lithonia volunteers that came in and worked through the night as well as all media outlets that put the information out to the public. At this time we would ask for privacy for our K9 handler Major Patterson and his family as they grieve not only for the loss of Major Patterson’s partner but a true friend and family member within his family. The Lithonia Police Department will have details of Officer Perro Passing as well as service arrangements in the coming days.”

