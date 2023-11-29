Missing local woman’s body recovered in wooded area at park

A missing Montgomery County woman’s body has been found.

Centerville Police said searchers found 22-year-old Samantha ‘Sammy’ Visnich’s body Tuesday morning in a wooded park near homes, the police wrote on social media.

She was last seen on Thanksgiving night in the area of Wahsum Circle and Penridge in Centerville.

No foul play is currently suspected, according to Centerville Police.

Texas EquuSearch, Ohio Region 3 Rescue, and the Tactical Crime Suppression Unit provide assistance in the search for Sammy.

Her death remains under investigation.

Photo contributed by the Centerville Police Department

