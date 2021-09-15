Missing Long Island woman’s boyfriend now a ‘person of interest,’ national FBI tip hotline created

Larry McShane, New York Daily News
·2 min read

NEW YORK — The still-silent boyfriend of a missing Long Island woman was declared a “person of interest” Wednesday in her disappearance as police said his refusal to cooperate was hampering the investigation.

A national FBI tip hotline was also launched as Brian Laundrie, who was traveling cross-country with his girlfriend Gabby Petito when she went missing, remained mute about what happened as the pair drove in her van. Authorities revealed he returned alone to his home in North Port, Florida, 10 days before Petito was reported missing and has provided no “helpful details” about the woman’s disappearance.

“The lack of information from Brian is hindering this investigation,” said North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison. “The answers will eventually come out. We will help find Gabby, and we will help find anyone who is involved in her disappearance.”

Garrison, in an appeal for help as the case goes forward, mentioned Laundrie by name: “We are pleading with anyone, including Brian, to share information on her whereabouts in the past few weeks.”

Laundrie, 22, returned home alone on Sept. 1 but his girlfriend was not reported missing until this past Saturday, authorities said.

Garrison said hundreds of tips have already poured in about the case, adding that investigators were also looking into the sudden disappearance of Petito’s Instagram page.

The 22-year-old Petito, originally from Long Island, was living with Laundrie in North Port when they set out together on the trip inside her white 2012 Ford Transit van with Florida plates, said Garrison. The van was fully processed for evidence Tuesday night by police and the FBI, according to Garrison.

There was no indication of any crime committed in Florida, and the police chief in Moab, Utah, confirmed that local officers investigated an Aug. 12 incident involving the couple — but did not find enough evidence to support any criminal charges.

The Laundrie family issued a four-sentence statement Tuesday, expressing hope that Petito will be found and closing with word that they would say nothing more on the advice of their attorney.

The missing woman’s family responded with its own statement calling on Laundrie to answer questions about the mysterious disappearance.

“How does Brian stay in the background when he is the one person who knows where Gabby is located?” asked the Petito family. “(We) implore Brian to come forward and at least tell us if we are looking in the right area.”

Local police were rebuffed when they knocked on the door of Laundrie’s home, with his parents speaking with officers while the son remained resolute in his silence.

The missing woman’s family last heard from Gabby during the last week of August, and she was last believed to be in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

“As a father, I can imagine the pain and suffering Gabby’s family is going through,” said Garrison.

———

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Homeless veteran stabbed to death at encampment near VA in West L.A.

    City Atty. Mike Feuer held a press conference at the scene, calling for the encampment to be cleared and its residents housed.

  • What does Gavin Newsom’s recall victory mean for California?

    The governor easily defeated the attempt to remove him from office as voters indicated they didn’t want a dramatic change of course Gavin Newsom addresses reporters in Sacramento, California, on 14 September. Photograph: Rich Pedroncelli/AP California’s governor, Gavin Newsom, defeated a historic Republican-led recall effort, securing a victory that will probably save his political career and bolster the continuation of the Democrat’s policies. Newsom on Tuesday easily fought back the attempt to

  • Grocery store investigation

    Grocery store investigation

  • Committee wants to file own plan in Boy Scouts bankruptcy

    A committee charged with representing tens of thousands of alleged victims of child sex abuse in the Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy asked the judge on Wednesday to terminate the BSA’s exclusive rights to file a reorganization plan, so that it can file its own. The committee’s court filing came hours after attorneys for the Boy Scouts filed a fifth version of a proposed bankruptcy plan, which contains settlements the committee describes as “grossly unfair.” The committee, joined by attorneys for several insurance companies, also asked the judge to postpone a key hearing, scheduled for next Tuesday, for at least three weeks to allow parties to review and file objections to the BSA’s new plan.

  • Van-Life Couple Got Into Physical Fight Days Before 22-Year-Old Vanished, Police Docs Reveal

    YouTubeA young woman who mysteriously vanished while road tripping across the U.S. with her fiancé got into a physical altercation with him two weeks before he returned to Florida without her, according to a police report obtained by The Daily Beast. And while the couple’s online postings made the journey appear perfectly idyllic, the strain of having been together nonstop for months on end had in fact escalated tensions between the two, the document provided by the Moab City, Utah, Police Depar

  • Four Friends Spent Saturday Night in a Bar. The Next Day They Were Found Murdered in a Cornfield.

    YouTube/KARE 11The FBI has been called in to assist local authorities in rural Wisconsin after four young friends from Minnesota were found murdered and “randomly” left in an abandoned SUV in a cornfield.Authorities in Dunn County, Wisconsin, where the quadruple homicide victims were discovered Sunday, have made no secret that they have been left baffled by the crime.“It’s highly unusual for this area. Obviously we’ve had homicides in the last several years, but something of this magnitude—[I’m]

  • Now Cops Are Probing Death of Murdaugh Housekeeper

    HandoutThe South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced Wednesday that the agency has opened an investigation into the 2018 death of Gloria Satterfield, a former housekeeper for the Murdaugh family. It marks just the latest criminal probe associated with the embattled legal dynasty whose patriarch, Alex Murdaugh, conspired with a former drug dealer in a botched assisted-suicide attempt last week, according to police and his own attorneys. Murdaugh, a once high-powered lawyer wh

  • A fitness influencer and bodybuilder was charged with 6 counts of drug possession after investigators say she received a package of steroids

    A Canadian bodybuilder and Instagram influencer, Melissa Kate Bumstead, was arrested after police say she received a package of steroids.

  • Boyfriend of 22-Year-Old Woman Who Vanished on Couple’s Road Trip Breaks Silence

    YouTubeThe boyfriend of a 22-year-old woman who vanished in Wyoming last month while the couple was on a road trip together released a statement Tuesday, breaking his silence as he reportedly refuses to speak to her family or the police. Brian Laundrie, 23, and Gabrielle Petito had been on a cross-country trek together in a white 2012 Ford Transit Connect, documenting their “van life” via a shared YouTube channel. Police in Moab, Utah, told Fox that they had responded to an incident involving th

  • RAW: Surveillance Video of Suspects Who Left Walnut Creek Restaurant Without Paying, Fired Gun Outside

    Police in Walnut Creek have released surveillance videos that show a couple who tried to leave a restaurant without paying their bill before the male suspect fired shots outside the establishment as they drove off. (9-14-2021)

  • After 19 years, suspect arrested in ‘heartbreaking’ killing of Florida teenager

    It was a crime scene that shocked even the most hardened veteran detectives among them: Large pools of blood covered the tile floor and the wall of the family room where the teen clearly struggled to fend off her attacker, a man who police say wore a size 10 LA Gear sneaker. Aside from the shoe print made from the teen’s own blood, police in Miramar 19 years ago found a chair knocked over, a ...

  • Baltimore officer convicted of lying about altercation shown in viral video

    Sgt. Welton Simpson was convicted via bench trial on Monday of giving a false statement to law enforcement and misconduct […] The post Baltimore officer convicted of lying about altercation shown in viral video appeared first on TheGrio.

  • The fiancé of Gabby Petito, who went missing on a cross-country road trip, won't speak to authorities, police say

    "His family declined to make him available, and they gave us the information for his attorney," a North Port police spokesman told Insider.

  • Indiana woman who strangled stepdaughter gets life sentence

    A northern Indiana woman convicted of murder in the strangulation death of her 10-year-old stepdaughter was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Amanda Carmack, of Gas City, was sentenced during a hearing Wednesday. A jury convicted her last month on murder, strangulation, neglect and battery charges in the killing of Skylea Carmack.

  • Corrections officer arrested after assault of bank employee in Grover Beach

    Corrections officer arrested after assault of bank employee in Grover Beach

  • ‘It was either me or him’: Canadian sergeant who shot fellow officer testifies

    Police officer who was shot nine times is on trial for assault after allegedly attacking sergeant in confrontation over bathroom break ‘I knew if he got the firearm up on me, then he would kill me – and it was either me or him,’ Sergeant Shane Donovan told the court on Tuesday. Photograph: Eva Hambach/AFP/Getty Images A Canadian police officer who was shot nine times by a colleague is now on trial for assault over the confrontation that began over a bathroom break. Constable Nathan Parker, 55, o

  • An LDS bishop was removed from his Idaho post. He faces multiple sexual abuse charges

    The 33-year-old was a bishop in Nampa’s 30th Ward for over a year.

  • Pregnant NY mom killed trying to break up fight after baby shower

    A Harlem family is shattered after a pregnant woman was fatally shot while attempting to intervene in a fight between […] The post Pregnant NY mom killed trying to break up fight after baby shower appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Corrupt Oil Trader Turns On Colleagues in Massive Africa Bribe Case

    (Bloomberg) -- When Anthony Stimler left Glencore Plc in August 2019, he had two big secrets: For a dozen years, he’d paid millions in bribes to African officials and intermediaries. And he was now helping a U.S. Justice Department investigation into the company and numerous former colleagues.Corruption isn’t exactly unheard of in the extraction and trading of commodities, especially in the developing world. But details of Stimler’s cooperation deal, obtained from the U.S. attorney’s office in M

  • Navy sailor slapped on 9/11 anniversary by woman calling him a fake. But he’s not

    “You disgrace the USA,” she told the active serviceman at a pizzeria in Connecticut.