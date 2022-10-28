Missing Longmont child found safe

Oct. 27—Longmont police were able to safely locate a missing 7-year-old boy.

According to an Everbridge emergency notification sent late Wednesday night, police were seeking Nico Summers, who was last seen in the 600 block of Buchanan Lane.

But Longmont Pulbic Safety spokesperson Robin Ericson said the boy was found at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at a relative's residence.

The relative called police after seeing the notice, and another reverse notification was sent out by police notifying them the boy was found safe.