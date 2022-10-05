Missing Louisiana girl found safe, kidnapping suspect arrested in Aransas Pass

Aransas Pass police arrested a 26-year-old kidnapping suspect on Tuesday after finding a missing Louisiana girl sleeping on a park bench.

The suspect, Joseph Phillips, had active warrants out of Vernon Parish, Louisiana, for contributing to the delinquency of a minor — a misdemeanor — and second-degree kidnapping, a felony.

Around 12:30 p.m., the police department received a tip from the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Department that a 26-year-old kidnapping suspect was possibly traveling through the area with a missing 14-year-old girl. The suspect allegedly attempted to use a debit card at a Murphy's gas station around 9 a.m.

Aransas Pass Police Department

A citizen called the Aransas Pass Fire Department to report a suspicious man in his 20s and a young girl at a Little League park. According to a release, the caller said the girl looked "out of it" and was sleeping on a bench, and the man had a large cut on his leg.

Officers found the girl lying down under a park bench with two motorcycle helmets next to her. She was identified as the missing girl.

Officers saw the man leaving on a purple motorcycle, and he was detained following a traffic stop. Police identified him as Phillips.

Texas Child Protective Services was notified to continue the investigation and return the girl to her home.

More news

More:Texas parole board denies clemency for Corpus Christi death row inmate John Henry Ramirez

More:Man sentenced to life for killing Calallen High School student in 2020

More:Texas attorney arrested, accused of smuggling migrants

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Missing teen found, kidnapping suspect arrested in Aransas Pass