Missing Louisiana toddler Nevaeh Allen found dead; mom’s boyfriend arrested

A Louisiana man has been charged in the death of his girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter, whose body was found in Mississippi following a desperate search over the weekend, authorities said Sunday.

Nevaeh Allen was reported missing in Baton Rouge Friday afternoon after her siblings arrived home from school and noticed their apartment door was open, according to police. Her mom’s boyfriend, Phillip Gardner, reportedly told investigators that he was taking a nap earlier that day when the girl went missing.

The 30-year-old man, who was described by the family as a live-in boyfriend, became a suspect in the case and ended up in jail Saturday night on charges of unlawful disposal of remains and obstruction of justice. Hours later, police confirmed that a body found in Mississippi’s Hancock County was that of Nevaeh’s.

The toddler’s cause of death remains under investigation, with an autopsy scheduled for Tuesday.

Her mother told reporters in a tearful interview Friday that she had been working all day when her daughter went missing.

“I don’t know what’s going on. I just want my baby home,” she said.

Police have not released any details about Gardner’s alleged involvement in Nevaeh’s death, but additional charges were expected in the case as the investigation continues.

The girl’s disappearance sparked a massive, multi-agency search involving local police and fire departments, Louisiana State Police and the FBI.