Missing Louisville teen with autism found safe in Texas, police say

A week after he went missing, 14-year-old Kerry Brooks was found safely by Texas police late Monday night, Shively Sgt. Patrick Allen confirmed.

Brooks was last seen at his home near 4700 block of Van Hoose Road in Louisville Dec. 19. He has autism and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and is required to take medication, according to a social media page that was created after he went missing.

Police in Austin, Texas found him. The details into how he ended up more than 15 hours away in another state could not be disclosed, Allen said Tuesday morning.

This is an ongoing and multi-jurisdictional investigation and criminal charges could be filed, Allen said.

"Everyone, I am so happy to announce to you all that Kerry was found safe tonight by an officer in Texas," a post on the 'Bring home Kerry Brooks' Facebook page stated early Tuesday morning. "We don’t know much at this time. This has shown us the power of social media. When a community comes together, change occurs. It has also shown us the power of prayer. The Lord fights for us."

