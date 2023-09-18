Missing man, 62, with medical issues found alive in dense underbrush after search

A 62-year-old man with medical issues who was reported missing was found in dense underbrush along a creek south of Rosedale Avenue after a search by members of the Richland County Sheriff's Office, the Ohio Special Response Team, two police K-9s, and the Ontario Police Department's drone.

Richland County Sheriff's Office

Sheriff J. Steve Sheldon, who responded to the scene, said he wished to thank the Ohio Special Response Team, Ontario police, Madison and Mifflin EMS, and his deputies for conducting the extensive search.

"This effort among agencies likely saved this gentleman’s life," Sheldon said.

At 10:13 a.m. Friday, a family member reported the 62-year-old man with medical issues missing from their residence in the 800 block of Fifth Avenue, according to a news release issued Monday by the sheriff's office.

The man was last seen at 1 a.m. Friday and, at 3:46 p.m., a neighbor who resides on Rosedale Avenue was mowing the field across from his residence when they found items belonging to the missing person along the tree line.

Deputies responded to the area to coordinate a search of the neighborhood.

At 6 p.m., the sheriff’s office reached out to the Ohio Special Response Team, which specializes in searches, and OSRT personnel and two of their K-9s began the search along with other law-enforcement officials.

At 11 p.m., OSRT located the missing person along a creek a quarter-mile south of Rosedale in dense underbrush.

The missing person needed medical treatment. Madison and Mifflin EMS and the sheriff’s office assisted OSRT in removing the person from the dense area.

lwhitmir@gannett.com

419-521-7223

X (formerly Twitter): @lwhitmir

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Missing man, 62, with medical issues, found alive after search Friday