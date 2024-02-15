Missing man, 79, last seen in Santa Rosa

(KRON) — Santa Rosa police are seeking assistance in finding a missing man. Richard Cleverly, 79, was reported missing on Wednesday afternoon, the Santa Rosa Police Department said.

Cleverly was last seen around 2:15 p.m. on the 4200 block of Thomas Lake Harris Drive. He is described as a white man who was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information about Cleverly’s location is asked to contact SRPD at 707-528-5222.

