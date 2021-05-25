Missing man's body recovered inside dinosaur statue, may have gotten stuck retrieving cell phone: repot

A father and son made a grim discovery on Saturday when they found the body of a missing 39-year-old man inside a statue of a dinosaur in the Spanish suburb of Santa Coloma.

The BBC, citing local media in the country, reported that the unidentified man may have gotten stuck while he attempted to retrieve his cell phone. The body was found upside down and stuck in one of the statue's legs on Saturday. Firefighters were called to the scene to remove the body.

"We found the body of a man inside the leg of this dinosaur statue," a police spokeswoman told the Guardian. "It’s an accidental death; there was no violence. This person got inside the statue’s leg and got trapped. It looks as though he was trying to retrieve a mobile phone, which he’d dropped. It looks like he entered the statue head first and couldn’t get out."

The report said authorities were alerted about the body after a father and son noticed a smell emanating from the statue and noticed something inside. The newspaper reported that the death is not being treated as suspicious.