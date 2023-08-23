Missing man believed to be in danger is found dead off SC road, officials say

A missing man believed to be in danger was found dead days later off a South Carolina road, officials said.

Now, the 35-year-old’s death “has been ruled a homicide,” sparking a search for clues, according to the Anderson County coroner’s office.

Phillip Marshal Hughey was last seen Aug. 19 near Williamston, roughly 20 miles south of Greenville. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office in a news release said deputies thought he was in danger and asked the public for help finding him.

Then, on Aug. 22, someone made a grim discovery in the nearby town of Belton. Hughey’s body “was found off the side of the road and down an embankment with multiple traumatic injuries,” the coroner’s office wrote in a news release.

“The preliminary investigation indicates that the victim appears to have been at the location for several days,” the coroner’s office said, adding that it’s joining deputies in investigating Hughey’s death.

The coroner’s office didn’t list a suspect in its news release but said an autopsy has been scheduled as officials try to unravel the mystery.

Anyone with information is asked to call deputies at 864-260-4400 or Crime Stoppers at 888-274-6372.

