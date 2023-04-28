Missing man believed to be in danger after house set on fire

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is asking for help in finding a man who disappeared after his home was set on fire.

Firefighters were called out to Melvin Cooksey’s home on Feb. 24 along Mote Road in Covington after his house was set on fire by an unidentified person, the GBI said.

A car was seen leaving his home by a neighbor about 30 minutes before the fire.

“We have reason to believe that the vehicle is involved with the disappearance of Cooksey,” the Newton County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said they believe Cooksey’s license plate was stolen in early February as well.

TRENDING STORIES:

“We have reason to believe that the driver is a brown-skinned male, and the passenger is a light-brown-skinned female,” the sheriff’s office said.

Cooksey is paralyzed on his left side and requires medical equipment and services that were left inside the house.

Investigators said Cooksey was not found inside the house following the fire and they do not believe that he left his home willingly.

Witnesses said the car seen leaving his home was a white 2006 Ford Focus hatchback with a Kansas tag of C0255.

Anyone with information on Cooksey’s whereabouts or have seen the car, is asked to call the GBI at 770-388-5019 or the Newton County Sheriff’s Office at 678-625-1455.

IN OTHER NEWS: