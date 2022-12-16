Missing man’s body found among three sets of human remains in remote area, CA cops say

One of three sets of human remains found in a secluded area in California has been identified, officials said.

On Nov. 18, officials with the Barstow Sheriff’s Station received reports of human remains found in an isolated area near Kramer Junction, according to a Dec. 15 news release by the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department.

Someone doing work in the area near Powerline Road found the remains, according to KABC.

When police arrived at the scene, they found three sets of human remains, according to the release.

After further investigation, one set of remains is believed to belong to Enrique Saltos Gallegos of Nuevo, officials said.

Police said the 38-year-old was reported missing in July.

Detectives said the two other sets of human remains may belong to two people who were possibly reported missing with Gallegos.

Tests are being conducted, and the identity of the other two victims has not been confirmed, officials said.

Police said they do not have any leads, and a potential suspect remains unknown.

The San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department asks anyone with information to call 909-890-4904.

Barstow is about 120 miles northeast of Los Angeles.

Hunter in national forest stumbles across remains of man missing since 2018, NC cops say

Another park search finds remains thought to be man missing 2.5 years, Ohio cops say

Human remains found in search for man who vanished after going on walk, Texas cops say

Teacher vanished 8 months ago, Massachusetts officials say. Her remains just identified