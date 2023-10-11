Missing man’s body found in burnt SUV, Indiana cops say. Death ruled a homicide

A man missing for months under “suspicious” circumstances was found dead in a burnt SUV, Indiana authorities say.

Patrick Stern, of Noblesville, had last been seen March 2 in Indianapolis driving a black Cadillac Escalade, Indiana State Police said.

That Escalade, state police said in a Tuesday, Oct. 10, news release, was discovered in Indianapolis in early September “severely burnt.”

A body, believed to be Stern’s, was found inside the SUV, according to state police. Authorities are waiting on DNA analysis but said Tuesday they are “confident” the remains are of Stern.

The car is believed to have been set on fire in March, the Marion County Coroner’s Office told WTHR.

Stern’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Indianapolis State Police at 317-899-8577.

