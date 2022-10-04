Missing man’s body found hours after discovery of empty kayak, Massachusetts cops say

An empty kayak was found on a lake soon after witnesses called 911 to report a distressed kayaker, rendering the man missing in Massachusetts, police say.

When officers and firefighters arrived at Freeman Lake in Chelmsford the afternoon of Oct. 3, the kayaker was nowhere to be found, according to a Chelmsford police news release.

An “intensive search” ensued for about three hours until a body believed to be the man’s was found in 13 feet of water around 3:30 p.m., authorities say.

A positive identification of the body is pending after the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner makes an official determination, including how the man died, according to the release.

During the search for the man, Chelmsford police deployed drones while a state police airwing and underwater recovery unit scoured the lake, police say. Additionally, a fire department dive team, boats and a sonar buoy were used.

Those who live near Freeman Lake told NBC News that the “water is typically very calm.”

“There’s no current,” resident Darlene Farrell told the outlet, while adding that there is a lot of milfoil, which are aquatic plants. “If you don’t wear a vest and you go down, you may not come up.”

During the summer, lifeguards are on duty at Freeman Lake. Non-motorized boats are allowed on the lake which is also used for swimming.

Chelmsford is 30 miles northwest of Boston.

