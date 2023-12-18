Missing man with dementia
Missing man with dementia
The star said it kept her 'toasty warm' on set. Don't brave winter without it!
The coach was also cleared after a reported confrontation with his strength and conditioning coach.
Week 15 marks the start of the fantasy football playoffs for most leagues. Every lineup decision counts. Dalton Del Don delivers his key roster picks for every game.
The former NBA star petitioned the court for dismissal.
Bombas, Lululemon, Lodge and more: These picks are perfect for the partner who has it all.
USC has lost three of its last four games, including Sunday’s overtime loss to Long Beach State.
Bronny James made his debut for USC on Sunday, but the Trojans have now lost three of their last four games.
Most warm jackets are super bulky, but this shirt jacket keeps warmth in so well that it may just be the best insulated jacket ever.
The Chiefs couldn't bring down Josh Allen.
Google Drive for desktop now offers a recovery tool, which may help find the missing files affected by an earlier sync issue.
Chevy's heartwarming holiday commercial sheds light on an Alzheimer's treatment known as reminiscence therapy.
Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy and Chris Christie went toe-to-toe in Alabama Wednesday. What to know about the latest GOP clash.
The Las Vegas sports community and LeBron James, who's in town for the NBA in-season tournament, addressed the latest deadly mass shooting in America.
Google has acknowledged an issue with files and folders going missing from Drive and stated that it appears to be caused by the Drive for Desktop app
A life-size accurate model of the Toyota Land Cruiser 70 has been recreated entirely out of styrofoam by Japanese artist Masumi Yamaguchi.
Arizona is still No. 1 in the country for the first time since 2014.
Christian McCaffrey couldn't sell it.
Five of the top 18 teams have fallen to unranked opponents since Friday.
There are now a total of 85 hostages who have been released out of the roughly 240 hostages who were kidnapped by Hamas since Oct. 7, when the militant group unleashed a brutal attack on Israel that killed about 1,200 people. Family members of the released hostages have started to share the experiences their loved ones have had to endure while they were held in captivity.
Who doesn't love a good big man touchdown?