Missing man with dementia found, taken to hospital for evaluation
Oct. 4—A man with dementia who went missing Tuesday was found Wednesday, Spokane Police Lt. Jay Kernkamp said.
Roger Herndon, 62, was found around 2 p.m. in the area and taken to a local hospital for evaluation, Kernkamp said.
Police received a call from the home where Herndon lives shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday, saying he was missing, according to a police news release. He had last been seen in the area of Hamilton Street and Illinois Avenue.