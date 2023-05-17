Missing man’s dog found days after his disappearance, Maine family says. ‘We miss you’

A man believed to have been traveling with his dog went missing in Maine, police said.

Alex R. Jackson, 33, was last seen on May 12, when he was possibly headed toward Vermont, according to the Windham Police Department.

Jackson’s friends and family haven’t heard from him for days, and calls to his phone go “straight to voicemail,” police said in a May 15 news release.

Since his disappearance, his dog Hazel, a husky and Labrador retriever mix, was found without Jackson off a road in North Yarmouth, according to his sister’s Facebook posts the evening of May 15.

Hazel was discovered about 30 miles from his last known location in Leeds, where he was visiting a friend, and about 15 miles from Jackson’s parents’ home, WMTW reported.

“Alex, if you’re out there please come home we miss you want to know that you’re safe and love you so much,” Kayla Jackson wrote in the post.

Before he went missing, Jackson, who was wearing a baseball cap, a hunter shirt and blue jeans, was driving a white Dodge Ram with a flatbed trailer attached to the vehicle, according to police.

His mother, Patty Jackson, believes “he went off the road,” she told WMTW.

“I pray that he comes home alive. I don’t want to think that my brother is dead,” Kayla Jackson told the outlet.

Anyone who may know where Jackson is should contact Windham police at 207-893-2810 option 2 and reference case number 23-W05556, authorities said in the news release.

McClatchy News contacted police to ask about any updates on May 17 and didn’t immediately hear back.

Windham is about 10 miles northwest of Portland.

