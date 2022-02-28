Missing man found dead in Arkansas woods with his dog still standing by him, cops say

The search for a missing Arkansas man and his dog ended after crews found the two side-by-side in the woods, according to police.

Timothy Reels, 62, of Spadra was found dead, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday, Feb. 28 — a week after the man was last reported seen.

The sheriff’s office began searching for Reels on Feb. 27, after a missing person call came in early that morning, the office said in a statement.

Deputies searched Reels’ home that day and found his truck and cell phone had been left behind. After speaking with “numerous people,” investigators learned he hadn’t been seen or heard from since Feb. 21.

Timothy Reels.

Missing along with him were his Honda 4-wheeler, and his pet pit bull, the sheriff’s office said.

“A ground search was initiated” and local firefighters, and state search and rescue crews assisted the sheriff’s office, putting K9s, drones, boats and ATVs into use.

They came upon Reels’ 4-wheeler “abandoned in the Spadra bottoms.”

Crews found Reels the next morning at 9:30 a.m., the sheriff’s office said, a quarter of a mile from his Honda, dead but not alone.

His dog was alive and still by his side, the sheriff’s office said.

Though “foul play” has been ruled out, it’s not clear how Reels died or when. Or how long his dog kept watch over his body.

“Deputies were able to safely capture the animal” and take them to a veterinarian for examination, the sheriff’s office said.

“Investigators are still on scene. They will work in conjunction with the coroner’s office to determine time and cause of death.”

