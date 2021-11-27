Missing man found dead in Baltimore Harbor, police say

Authorities located the body of a man who was reported missing Friday afternoon in the Baltimore Harbor, city police said.

Eldridge Murray, 25, was found dead in the water around 10 p.m. Friday near the 700 block of Aliceanna St., in the city’s Harbor East neighborhood, said Detective Vernon Davis, police spokesman.

Per protocol, homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances of Murray’s death, however the investigators preliminarily do not suspect any foul play, Davis said.

Davis said Murray’s body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy to determine the cause of his death.

Investigators recovered the body roughly 8 hours after the department asked for the public’s help locating Murray, who they said was 6-feet tall and weighed about 175 pounds.