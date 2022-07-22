Missing man found dead months after he vanished in Missouri, officials say

Months after a Missouri man vanished, authorities say they have found his remains.

Investigators found human remains at about 8 a.m. local time Thursday, July 21 in Madison County, a Missouri State Highway Patrol spokesperson told McClatchy News.

Later that afternoon, they were confirmed to be the remains of 26-year-old Timothy Dees, who was last seen alive in February.

Authorities were searching a rural private property as part of the search for the missing Creve Coeur man, according to the Daily Journal.

Dees was last seen in video from a gas station in Fredericktown at about 1:30 a.m Feb. 28, KMOV reported.

His mother Barbara Hall has been relentless in a search for answers regarding her son’s disappearance, according to KFVS.

“I want to find him first of all, then justice to whatever happened to him,” she told the outlet a few days before Dees was found.

Missouri State Highway Patrol said no other information will be released amid an ongoing investigation.

Fredericktown, in Madison County, is about 90 miles south of St. Louis.

