Missing man found dead in Mount Airy

Mar. 4—A man who'd been missing since Feb. 25 was found dead in Mount Airy Thursday, police say.

Police found Mount Airy resident Wayne Alan Troxel, 34, deceased in a wooded area near Penn Shop Road around noon, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Cellphone pings directed police to the last known location of Troxel's phone, which appeared near Damascus in the area of Penn Shop Road, according to FCSO. Sheriff's office detectives, the Chesapeake Search Dog organization, Maryland State Police and the Department of Natural Resources teamed up and located Troxel.

He was last seen alive Feb. 25 in the 3800 block Purdum Drive in Mount Airy wearing a baseball hat, black Carhart jacket, blue jeans, cowboy boots, and carrying a brown overnight bag.

Troxel's body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for a full autopsy. FCSO detectives made all next of kin notifications. The investigation is active, FCSO spokesman Todd Wivell said, but he stopped short of calling it a criminal investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the FCSO at 301-600-1046 and reference case No. 22-020651.

