Missing man found dead, says Cooke Co. Sheriff's Office

Oct. 14—A missing Gainesville man has been found dead by local police.

Keith Edward Glover was discovered Thursday at a location off of South Weaver Street, commonly referred to as Cooper's Crossing. The body was discovered under a tree, according to Cooke County Sheriff Ray Sappington.

The discovery was made by Gainesville city police, who took the initial missing persons report on Oct. 6; however, the discovery was made within the sheriff's office coverage area.

Sappington told the Register that his office is investigating.

"The body had obviously been deceased for several days which made it impossible for immediate identification," said Sappington in an email. "The body was transported to the Dallas County Medical Examiner's office for autopsy."

The medical examiner's office identified Glover.

"While the preliminary evidence does not suggest foul play, we will maintain an open investigation until the final autopsy reports are turned in," said Sappington, who extended thoughts and prayers to the victim's family.