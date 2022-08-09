Missing man found dead in tarp, Ohio cops say. Family mourns his ‘adventurous spirit’

A few days after he disappeared, the body of a 47-year-old missing man was found wrapped in a tarp, according to Ohio authorities.

Victor Huff of Lakewood, Ohio, got up for work as usual on Aug. 2, said goodbye to his wife, and disappeared, News 5 Cleveland reported.

His family never saw or heard from him again.

Huff never made it to his job, where he worked as an electrician, and never replied to his wife’s voicemails and text messages, Fox 8 reported. He did make two withdrawals from an ATM, totaling about $500, police told Fox 8.

His wife reported him as missing to the Lakewood Police the next day, News 5 Cleveland reported, citing authorities.

Huff’s family and friends shared missing person posters on Facebook, asking people in Cleveland to help look for him.

According to one person, his truck was seen with “possible bullet holes” in the side door.

The Cleveland Police Department received a call on the evening of Aug. 4 about a decomposing body lying on the ground, wrapped in a tarp in southwest Cleveland, WKYC reported.

The Cuyahoga Medical Examiner identified it as Huff and determined he died of gunshot wounds. His death has been ruled a homicide.

Huff’s family mourned his death.

“Heartbroken,” one person posted on Facebook.

Huff’s sister-in-law posted an obituary on Aug. 8 describing his “adventurous spirit.” She wrote, “Victor loved picking flowers and spending time with the love for his life, Becky. They relished in playing dominos, having dance parties, and loving on their dog Gruner. Victor was also a passionate snow boarder and had a love of the outdoors; camping, canoeing, biking, skateboarding and playing softball. Victor loved music and the craft of carpentry.”

A “Celebration of Life Gathering” for Huff is scheduled for Aug. 12, the post said.

Police found Huff’s empty truck in the same area of southwest Cleveland, with his missing person flyers hanging nearby, News 5 Cleveland reported.

Police are investigating but have not identified any persons of interest, Cleveland 19 reported.

Lakewood is about 5 miles west of Cleveland.

