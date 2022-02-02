Missing man found dead in wooded area in Horry County, coroner says

A man who went missing in Horry County last week has been found dead, according to officials.

The body of Ralph Whitehead, 61, was found Wednesday morning in a wooded part of the Forestbrook area, according to Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler with the Horry County Coroner’s Office. Whitehead’s body was found near the Steeple Chase neighborhood about 10:45 a.m., Fowler said.

Fowler said authorities don’t suspect foul play.

The Horry County Police Department is investigating the incident, Fowler said.

Whitehead was last seen Friday near Camden Drive, according to the Horry County Police Department.