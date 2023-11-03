Missing man found dead in woods was killed by dogs a month ago, Louisiana sheriff says

A man was last seen going back to a house where dogs had bitten him earlier that day to “take care” of them, a Louisiana sheriff said.

His body was found in the woods a month later.

Donovan Brooks, 40, was reported missing after he hadn’t been seen in Ringgold, Louisiana, since Sept. 26, according to Bienville Parish Sheriff John Ballance.

A witness saw him at a store that day buying hydrogen peroxide to treat what appeared to be a bad dog bite, Ballance told McClatchy News over the phone.

The witness said he should go see a doctor.

“I’m going back down there to take care of the dogs,” Brooks told the witness, according to Ballance.

He rode off on his bike toward the house at the end of the road, where officials believe he was killed by the dogs that roamed there.

The next day, Sept. 27, another man was mauled by the dogs, the sheriff’s department and news outlets reported. They bit him over 100 times, and his arm almost had to be amputated, his aunt told KSLA.

The Ringgold Police Department called in the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office to assist in the investigation after Brooks’ body was discovered Oct. 28.

Ballance said the man’s family had been looking for him. They found a billfold belonging to Brooks and clothing matching the description the witness gave after seeing him last.

Investigators said Brooks’ body was moved from the yard into woods about 120 feet past the house and 50 feet from the road.

Forensics will process the remains, but Ballance said he can confirm it’s Brooks.

Now, four people have been charged in Brooks’ death. Three face charges of negligent homicide and obstruction of justice, and one is charged with accessory after the fact associated with moving the body, according to Ballance.

Officials seized 26 dogs from the property, including nine large dogs and 17 small dogs, Ballance said. They were supposed to be placed under quarantine after the attack on the man who survived, the Bienville Parish Journal reported.

Ringgold is a small town in northeast Louisiana with a population of less than 2,000.

Many residents knew about the issue with the dogs, Ballance said. He said the family who owns the dogs had similar issues in previous homes.

Ringgold is about 230 miles northwest of Baton Rouge.