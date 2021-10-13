Missing man found deceased in Eau Claire County Forest; no foul play suspected

Oct. 12—EAU CLAIRE — A man missing for several weeks was found dead in a tree stand in the Eau Claire County Forest Monday, the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Department said in a press release. Authorities do not suspect foul play.

The investigation is ongoing and no other information will be released at this time, the sheriff's department said.

Authorities had asked the public for information relating to Gregory Steinacker, 64, who was last seen during the last week of September, according to neighbors. Officers responded to a call Monday to the S4500 block of County Road NL, in the Township of Ludington, for a call about his disappearance.

Deputies arrived to find Steinacker's vehicle at the residence and his wallet/ID card still inside. Deputies learned that Steinacker was an avid hunter and there was a concern that he may have been hunting in the area after his last known contact. Deputies, with the assistance of local fire departments, began searching large tracts of Eau Claire County Forest land.