Missing man found deceased in west Laurel County

Mar. 27—A man reported missing earlier this month was discovered deceased on Saturday.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is reporting that 35-year-old Joshua Hagle of London was discovered inside a vehicle along West Line Creek Road, seven miles west of London, by a passerby around 11:58 a.m.

The caller said he believed the man was deceased. Sheriff's officials went to the scene to conduct an investigation and confirmed the man was deceased. He was identified as 35-year-old Joshua Hagle of London. Hagle had been reported missing and was last seen on March 17 off KY 30.

Hagle's body was sent to Frankfort for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Detective Taylor McDaniel is heading the investigation.