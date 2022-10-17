Missing man found deceased in Westmoreland County

A man missing from Sewickley Township was found deceased on Monday morning.

According to information released from the coroner, the body of Aaron Ross was located by hunters in Herminie, in a grassy area on Keystone Road near 8th Street.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Ross was pronounced deceased at the scene by the deputy coroner.

The cause of his death is not known at this time.

Ross was last seen alive on Sept. 7, 2022.

Pennsylvania State Police told Channel 11 they do not believe his death is suspicious at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

