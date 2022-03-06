Missing Man Found In Harbor; Crashes; And More: Nearby News
CONCORD, NH — Here are the Top 10 most popular stories and posts from around New Hampshire Patch sites last week.
Body Found In Hampton Harbor Matches Description Of Missing Man
Officials say Roland "Kenny" Beaudry, missing since Friday morning, matches the description of a man found on a harbor beach on Saturday.
A Custom Adirondack With Amazing White Mountain Views: NH Wow
119 Highland Road in Bartlett, New Hampshire, offers expansive living, privacy, a bar and game room, library, an inground pool, and more.
A Gunshot, Laser Sight, Threats, Incestuous Comments In Penacook
Hunter Drew faces felony charges after being accused of firing a handgun, threatening to shoot 2 people after an incident on Village Street.
66 Route 129 In Loudon, New Hampshire: Nearby Wow
This 1960s home, on more than 3 acres, is a diamond in the rough and has dual zoning. But bring your toolbelt.
Missing Teens Found; Hatchet Attack; Crashes; More: Nearby News
Wind knocks out power; fatal officer-involved shooting; burrito joint caught up in tip pool flap; Granite Shield roundups; new super hired.
In Wake Of Missing Child, NH Officials Suggest Policy Changes
Harmony Montgomery has not been seen since 2019; New Hampshire officials promote cross-border collaboration; strengthening family services.
Multi-Alarm Fire In Bradford Possibly Caused By Explosion
Injured people from the building were brought to Concord Hospital, one reported with serious burns. Route 114 shut down for hours
Hotel Murder Indictments; Person Missing; Snow; More: PM Patch NH
Also: Harmony Montgomery missing child case update; town elections heat up; Seacoast felon won't face homicide charge after 2019 shooting.
76 Crestwood Drive In Hollis, New Hampshire: Nearby Wow
A mid-1990s Colonial, on more than 4 acres and with 6 garages, has a number of updates.
Two NH Men Sentenced For Sexually Assaulting Children
Stephen Hall, of Franklin, and Charles Jansen, of Concord, will both spend nearly a decade behind bars after admitting to raping children.
Here are some other posts readers may have missed:
NH's Fugitive Of The Week Wanted By U.S. Marshals
Tilton Man Arrested On DUI Charge: Concord Police Log
Litchfield Man Accused Of Throwing Feces At Nashua Police Officer
Concord Man Arrested On Criminal Threat, Assault Charges: Cop Log
Multi-Vehicle Crash In Bedford Backs Up Traffic At 101 and 114
Convicted Sex Offender Accused Of Six Counts Of Sexual Assault
Route 4 In Chichester Closed For Hours After Crash: Video
Police Arrest Second Person In Child Endangerment Investigation
Concord Felon Faces Criminal Threat, Reckless Conduct Charges
Concord Man Accused Of Strangling Wife Found Not Competent
2 Nashua Men Arrested On Robbery Charges
Concord police were sent to the Jet Stream Car Wash on Loudon...
Amherst Area Real Estate Roundup
As Criticism Mounts, Bedford's Shaughnessy Takes His Defense Public
2 Concord Men Arrested On 2nd Drunken Driving Charges: Police Log
Ukraine Invasion Shines Harsh Light On NH Democrats' Energy Policies
Seabrook Man Won’t Face Homicide Charge In November 2021 Shooting
4 Highland Park Avenue In Rye, New Hampshire: Nearby Wow
COVID-Stricken Mom Reunites With Baby 2 Months After Birth
Police Say Man Robbed A Woman And Drove Her Around In A vehicle
5 New Houses For Sale In The Londonderry Area
🌱 Merrimack Daily: Snow Totals; New High Cancer Risk Study
Milford: 4 Latest Houses For Sale
Man Nabbed After Trying To Rob Pawn Shop In Nashua: Police
Wow House: 10 Humphreys Court In Portsmouth, New Hampshire
Pelham Man Indicted On Rape Charge: Rockingham Court Roundup
532 Haverhill Road In Chester, New Hampshire: Nearby Wow
4 New Properties For Sale In The Windham Area
