Missing Man Found In Harbor; Crashes; And More: Nearby News

Officials say Roland "Kenny" Beaudry, missing since Friday morning, matches the description of a man found on a harbor beach on Saturday.

119 Highland Road in Bartlett, New Hampshire, offers expansive living, privacy, a bar and game room, library, an inground pool, and more.

Hunter Drew faces felony charges after being accused of firing a handgun, threatening to shoot 2 people after an incident on Village Street.

This 1960s home, on more than 3 acres, is a diamond in the rough and has dual zoning. But bring your toolbelt.

Wind knocks out power; fatal officer-involved shooting; burrito joint caught up in tip pool flap; Granite Shield roundups; new super hired.

Harmony Montgomery has not been seen since 2019; New Hampshire officials promote cross-border collaboration; strengthening family services.

Injured people from the building were brought to Concord Hospital, one reported with serious burns. Route 114 shut down for hours

Also: Harmony Montgomery missing child case update; town elections heat up; Seacoast felon won't face homicide charge after 2019 shooting.

A mid-1990s Colonial, on more than 4 acres and with 6 garages, has a number of updates.

Stephen Hall, of Franklin, and Charles Jansen, of Concord, will both spend nearly a decade behind bars after admitting to raping children.

