Missing man found in minutes with ‘Project Lifesaver’ technology

A missing and endangered man was found by police in McCandless within minutes of being dispatched, all thanks to a special tracking technology.

According to McCandless Police Chief Ryan Hawk, a woman had reported that her elderly husband had gone missing from their residence shortly after 3 a.m. Tuesday.

With the help of “Project Lifesaver,” the man was located about 18 minutes after the call came in.

“Project Lifesaver” is sponsored by the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office and offered at no charge to county residents. People who are enrolled are given a small bracelet containing a transmitter, with emits a tracking signal.

Loved ones can enroll on behalf of someone with Alzheimer’s, dementia, autism, PTSD, or another disorder that could cause them to wander, run or escape their residences.

The missing man in McCandless had previously wandered off about a week before Tuesday’s incident. Hawk told Channel 11 that officers at that time referred his wife to “Project Lifesaver.” Her decision to enroll her husband may have saved his life this time around.

“Temperatures were cold, his body temperature had dropped,” Hawk said. “EMS took him and he received treatment for the low body core temperature. But, otherwise, we hope that he will have a speedy recovery.”

