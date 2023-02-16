Missing man hasn't returned home in 5 days

Feb. 15—The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man who was last seen Friday in northeast Bakersfield and is considered as risk because of medical concerns.

Black haired and brown-eyed Sartaj Singh, 32, was last seen in the 1700 block of Mount Vernon Avenue wearing a blue North Face sweatshirt and gray sweatpants. The missing Indian man has a full beard and stands at about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

Anyone who may know where Singh is located is encouraged to call the BPD at 661-327-7111.