Missing man last seen on South Hill found safe early Thursday morning

Jan. 18—A vulnerable man who had last been seen Wednesday afternoon on Spokane's South Hill has been found safe.

The Spokane Police Department on Wednesday night asked for the public's help in locating 58-year-old Patrick Holten, whose latest whereabouts were near Regal Street and 55th Avenue at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to a police news release.

Police sent another release at about 1:20 a.m. Thursday indicating Holten had been found and was OK.