Missing man ‘has many similarities’ to Virginia Beach pier crash circumstances, police say

Virginia Beach police say Tuesday that the case of a missing man “has many similarities” to the circumstances of Saturday’s crash at the Virginia Beach Fishing Pier.

Police posted an update on X, formerly known as Twitter, stating the department had been contacted by the man’s family. His identity has not been released.

At this time, police say they can not confirm whether the cases are connected. Salvage efforts have not been able to identify a license plate on the SUV. Once the car is removed, the medical examiner will identify anyone who may be inside.

