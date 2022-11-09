Missing man from Memphis found dead, authorities say

A Memphis man reported missing for nearly a month was recently found dead, authorities said.

According to the Memphis Police Department, Neavery Anderson, 64, went missing on Oct. 7 from Cromwell Avenue on the city’s southeast side. Police said that he left on foot and had “a condition that requires medication.”

Authorities reported on Nov. 3 that Anderson’s body was found at Outland and Hungerford roads, a location about a mile south of where he last seen.

His cause of death is unknown, authorities said.

“We are very sad to pass along this update in the search for Neavery Anderson, who was missing out of Memphis,” the Tennesse Bureau of Investigation said in a statement. “We have received word that Neavery is deceased. Our hearts go out to those who knew and loved him.”

